Thrilling Serie A Season Continues To Entertain

By Michael Ottolenghi

Serie A continues to entertain. The goalfests, wonder goals and drama at the top of the table are unrelenting.

Last weekend’s games saw an intriguing Rome derby won 2-1 by a rugged and enterprising Roma side, defending champions Juve being defeated 3-2 away to Sampdoria, and more routine wins for Napoli over Milan and Inter over Atalanta. All of this leaves the top 5 teams more in control of the top of the table than ever. Napoli lead the pack on 35 points, followed by Inter on 33, Juve on 31 and then Roma on 30 and Lazio on 28, although both Roman teams have a game in hand.

With exactly a third of games played, now seems an appropriate time to draw some initial conclusions from this thrilling start to the Serie A season. One storyline concerns Benevento, who boast the record for the worst ever start to a season in the top 5 European leagues, with 0 points from their 13 Serie A games.

But the main reflection from the first third of the season concerns the title race. It is the end of November and five clubs remain in the hunt. While Juve have not run away with the title in each of their previous 6 consecutive wins, by this stage in past seasons there were only 1 or 2 teams who posed a serious threat for the title. Things seem different this year, so let’s have a closer look at the state of the big 5.

Napoli’s start to the season has their fans, and many pundits, dreaming of their first title since the days of a diminutive Argentinean playmaker in 1990. In their third season under manager Maurizio Sarri, they have fully assimilated his tactical requirements and are drowning in compliments from top European managers about their style of play. Their front line of Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon have contributed to the second best attack in the league, but more importantly the second stingiest defence. Squad depth remains the main issue, so an early departure from the Champions League may turn out be a blessing in disguise.

Inter have been the real surprise package at the very top of the table this season. Their second place shouldn’t be a massive surprise in light of the money invested by successive Asian owners over the past few seasons, but years of underachievement have affected expectations. No longer, it would seem, under new manager Luciano Spalletti, who has the team firing on all cylinders. New defender Milan Skriniar has been a revelation at centre back, Borja Valero, Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic have provided the creative spark for striker Mauro Icardi, who continues to score by the bucketload, with 13 so far in the league, including both goals against Atalanta last weekend. The real worry for Inter will be whether they can manage if Icardi is injured or loses form.

Juventus have also surprised so far, mainly in a negative fashion. With two losses and 14 goals conceded, the defence does not seem to have adapted to the loss of Leonardo Bonucci over the summer. Scoring goals has not been the problem, with Paolo Dybala on 12 goals and Gonzalo Higuain on 8, but the team seem to lack the aura of inevitable victory that has characterised their previous title campaigns. The trip to Naples in two weeks time will be crucial.

The Roman teams round out the top 5, with Roma taking the edge in both the table and the derby last weekend. If the giallorossi win their game in hand they will be equal on points with Inter and their defence, the best in Serie A, suggests they may be more effective title contenders than in previous seasons.

Lazio remain impressive despite their derby loss, but will need to dispel the impression they are entirely dependent on striker Ciro Immobile’s form.

So fans of Italian football have something to cheer them on and distract them from the demise of the national team. Will the title race endure for another 13 games? Unlikely, but stranger things have happened this season.