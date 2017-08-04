US Women To Face Denmark In January

The U.S. Women’s National Team will open its 2018 schedule against 2017 UEFA Women’s Euro runners-up Denmark. The match will take place on Sunday, Jan. 21 at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium (formerly Qualcomm Stadium) and will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The USA played an ambitious schedule in 2017, facing seven of the other top-nine teams in the world, and will kick off 2018 in similar fashion, taking on a Denmark team that advanced to the title game of the 2017 UEFA Women’s Euro before falling 4-2 to the Netherlands in a highly-entertaining championship match. Along the way, the Danes defeated Belgium, Norway, Germany and Austria (in penalty kicks) before falling to the Dutch (after also losing 1-0 to the eventual champions in group play).

The USA has played Denmark 24 times in its history, but this will be the first meeting since March of 2014 at the Algarve Cup in Portugal, a 5-3 loss for the Americans, which set the record for most goals allowed by a U.S. WNT in a single match.