What’s Gone Wrong At Everton?

The summer was one of most optimistic in living memory for Evertonians.

Despite losing their star striker, Romelu Lukaku, the club had splashed the cash they had received for him – and then some – on strengthening the squad.

Many media outlets were even reporting that Everton had ‘won’ the transfer window in July, but just four months later, Everton are in freefall.

But what happened?

Transfers

Everton got most of their transfer business wrapped up very early in the summer this year – a rarity for the Toffees, leading to much excitement among fans that a new era of success was about to dawn on Goodison Park. Many were even punting on different competitions that Everton could win, including 40/1 Europa League winners.

Their first moves in the window saw Ajax’s young captain, Davy Klaassen, arrive alongside Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane and Malaga’s 21-year-old striker, Sandro Ramirez, who had netted 14 league goals in his debut season at La Rosaleda. These five moves came to a total of around £90 million, which was deemed a quite reasonable outlay for five promising young players who could supposedly improve the side in the short and long term.

Then came the news that Romelu Lukaku, who had netted 87 goals in four seasons with Everton, was off to Manchester United as expected. But Everton attempted to offset the news by announcing that Wayne Rooney would be returning to Goodison Park at the same time. It was a pretty smart move and proved a sufficient distraction for the media and some fans at least.

Getting these moves done early was especially important as Everton had to deal with a very early start to the season courtesy of their Europa League qualifiers. They navigated their way past Slovakian minnows, Ružomberok, and Hajduk Split fairly comfortably, although clearly lacked any punch in front of goal. Many put this down to it still being pre-season and the team getting used to each other.

As was the case with the qualifiers previously, Everton started the season in winning fashion with an uninspiring, but well-organised, 1-0 victory at home to Stoke, followed by a much more impressive 1-1 draw away to Manchester City.

Source: Everton Football Club via Facebook

Optimism was rife. Although it was clear that the Blues were still lacking a replacement for Romelu Lukaku up front.

Olivier Giroud was strongly linked with a move to Goodison Park but the move never materialised. And no other striker came in.

Despite publicly stating previously that he needed a target man, a left-sided attacking midfielder and cover at left-back, no such things arrived for Koeman.

Instead, the final pieces of business for Everton in the window included bringing in Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea for an eye-watering £45 million, and 19-year-old Nikola Vlašić, who had impressed for Split in their Europa qualifiers.

Unbalanced Team

The optimism behind Everton’s season began to unwind a few days before the end of the transfer window, as Koeman’s side were comfortably swept aside 2-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. On the face of it, it’s not a terrible result, but the problems had surfaced.

Sandro Ramirez looked lost, and far from the level required to be a lone striker in the Premier League. The side also lacked pace and width, with Sigurdsson and Rooney both shoe-horned into the side.

And so the transfer window closed, with none of Koeman’s key targets in place.

In an act of desperation to provide attacking options, Oumar Niasse, who had been publicly chastised and previously sent to play with the under-23s by Koeman, was added to the first-team squad after his deadline-day move to Crystal Palace collapsed.

All was not lost, though, until an awful 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham clearly highlighted Everton’s unbalance – confirming the fears of the Goodison faithful that the failure to replace Lukaku could be costly. Why had they let him go so easily without a replacement lined up?

An even worse performance followed in the Europa League against Atlanta, losing 3-0, before a hefty 4-0 defeat at Old Trafford – with Lukaku scoring. The problems were clear: no pace, no width, no target man.

Oumar Niasse made a scoring return to Everton in a League Cup victory over an abysmal Sunderland side, before the Senegalese striker came off the bench to save Everton and turn over a one-goal deficit against Bournemouth.

Draws against Cypriot side Apollon and Brighton followed, along with woeful displays and defeats against Burnley and Lyon. Koeman was finished after a 2-5 abomination at home to Arsenal in which half of Goodison Park had emptied after 70 minutes.

Koeman’s tactics were inflexible, his defence lacking confidence and structure, and goals looked less likely than his chance of landing his dream job at Barcelona.

Source: Everton Football Club via Facebook

A Simple Fix Gone Wrong

But all was not lost. David Unsworth, who had worked wonders with the under-23s stepped into the caretaker role, with just some simple fixes needed to fix the problem.

Unsworth seemed to understand what was needed, and added two pacey wingers and only one number 10 (Rooney) to the line-up against Chelsea in a League Cup tie. Despite losing 2-1, Everton delivered a much-improved performance and were unlucky to go down. Problem solved, right?

Wrong.

Another poor, flat performance followed in a 2-0 defeat at Leicester. Then again with a 3-0 defeat at Lyon which ensured the Toffees would make an early Europa League exit.

Everton then went 2-0 down at home to Watford, but a Niasse-inspired comeback saw the result turned around to win 3-2, with former Blue, Tom Cleverley, even missing a penalty kick at the death.

Alas, this was another false dawn. Everton were thoroughly outplayed in a 2-2 draw against bottom side Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, before things reached humiliating levels with 5-1 and 4-1 reverses against Atalanta and Southampton respectively.

Confidence Gone

Where pace and width had previously been lacking, the team was now completely devoid of confidence and structure – both defensively and offensively. David Unsworth looked entirely forlorn and out of his depth on the bench at Southampton, although the blame certainly doesn’t lie at his door.

Source: Everton Football Club via Facebook

The club’s summer recruitment, headed by Steve Walsh, was a disaster. Only Jordan Pickford and Nikola Vlašić have made credible starts to their Everton careers, but that’s not necessarily to shoulder the blame with the likes of Keane, Klaassen and Sigurdsson. The problem was not replacing Romelu Lukaku in any way, not providing cover for an ageing Leighton Baines at left-back (not even adding forgotten man, Luke Garbutt, to the Premier League squad), and not providing another wide attacking option.

What Next for Everton?

While many fans would have been repulsed by the idea of Sam Allardyce getting the job in the immediate aftermath of Koeman’s sacking, the magnitude of the job in hand has become increasingly clear throughout Unsworth’s tenure as caretaker manager – meaning Evertonians would largely accept that Allardyce is exactly what Everton need right now.

Simply put, Everton need to get back to basics. They need a defensive reorganisation so that they can stop making sides like Crystal Palace and Southampton look like Barcelona, and they need a plan to nick goals at the same time. A 1-0 Moyes-esque victory for Everton would be a breath of fresh air at Goodison Park at the moment.

And should Allardyce (or someone of his ilk) plug the leaking Everton, they can look to improve the side’s attacking options in January.

Allardyce might not be who Everton really want – both among the fans and board – but he’s exactly what Everton need right now.