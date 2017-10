1. Which legendary manager led them to three titles and three second places in Division One?

2. Which European final did they reach in 1972?

3. In which season did Mick McCarthy manage them into the Premier League as Championship champions?

4. What is the name of their ground?

5. Which team that included Rodney Marsh and Mike Summerbee did Wolves beat 2-1 in the 1974 League Cup final?

ANSWERS